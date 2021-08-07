Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0820 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $855.08 million and approximately $37.46 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00056322 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00088837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.15 or 0.00882067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00100592 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,130,512,900 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,688,900 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

