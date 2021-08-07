Harpoon Therapeutics’ (HARP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of HARP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 708,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,283. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $307.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $64,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,774,775. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

