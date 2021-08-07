Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HA. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 40.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 855,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $14,896,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

