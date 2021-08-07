HC Wainwright Cuts Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $84.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.21.

PCRX opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.48. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,274 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

