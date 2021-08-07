HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $755.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

