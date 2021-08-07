Head to Head Analysis: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sumco and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 8.25% 6.80% 4.08% Ultra Clean 5.34% 24.27% 11.91%

Volatility and Risk

Sumco has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sumco and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ultra Clean 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.76%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Sumco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumco and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.73 billion 2.65 $246.43 million $1.64 30.41 Ultra Clean $1.40 billion 1.49 $77.60 million $2.54 18.74

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Clean. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Sumco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity. The SSB segment provides part cleaning, coating and analytical expertise, to IDM and OEM customers. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

