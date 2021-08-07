Head to Head Contrast: Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) vs. 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

1mage Software has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.5% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 1mage Software and Ribbon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.89%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Profitability

This table compares 1mage Software and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications 12.35% 24.01% 10.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1mage Software and Ribbon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $843.79 million 1.24 $88.59 million $0.61 11.57

Ribbon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats 1mage Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and ZoÃ«, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; ZoÃ« that gives access to other outside applications; ZoÃ«Fetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and ZoÃ« XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration. This segment also offers session border controller and network transformation products. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport to support and enable technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, legacy NTR, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. It also provides advanced analytics solutions and next generation products that provides cloud-native and streaming analytics platform for networks and subscribers; and core-to-edge products, and end-to-end service assurance and analytics solutions, and integrated SD-WAN services. Ribbon Communications has strategic partnerships with Orion Innovation. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

