Head to Head Review: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) vs. Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lincoln Educational Services and Zhangmen Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.40%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.50%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 18.20% 39.15% 12.08% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Zhangmen Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $293.10 million 0.66 $48.56 million $0.36 20.08 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 1.26 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Lincoln Educational Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhangmen Education.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Zhangmen Education on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades, including welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning programs; healthcare services comprising nursing, dental and medical assistant, claim examiner, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology. The company operates 22 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, as well as associated brand names. As of December 31, 2020, it had 12,217 students enrolled at 22 campuses. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in West Orange, New Jersey.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

