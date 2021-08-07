Head to Head Survey: Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) vs. DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chino Commercial Bancorp and DBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A DBS Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.80% N/A N/A DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and DBS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.93 million 3.05 $2.63 million N/A N/A DBS Group $12.86 billion 4.57 $3.42 billion $5.25 17.43

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Summary

DBS Group beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.