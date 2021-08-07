Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. 336,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,247. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.33. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $478,206.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,743,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,530 shares of company stock worth $11,586,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Health Catalyst by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

