Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

