Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Shares Down 1.6%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

