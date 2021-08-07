Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 535,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $142,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $615.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLX. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

