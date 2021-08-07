Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Insider Harry Morgan Acquires 1,250 Shares

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) insider Harry Morgan purchased 1,250 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £17,687.50 ($23,108.83).

HOT stock opened at GBX 1,427.50 ($18.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £112.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 817.22 ($10.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

