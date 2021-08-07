HEROcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $236,351.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.68 million and $236,351.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

