Hertz Global (HTZZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS HTZZ opened at $16.44 on Friday. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

