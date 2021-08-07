Hertz Global (HTZZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OTCMKTS HTZZ opened at $16.44 on Friday. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
About Hertz Global
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.