High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.06. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 19,650 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.36.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,098.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at C$75,098.24. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,233.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

