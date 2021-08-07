Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,660 ($34.75). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,642 ($34.52), with a volume of 346,117 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIK shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,524.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

