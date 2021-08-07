Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) declared a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,455 ($32.07) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The company has a market cap of £5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,524.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

