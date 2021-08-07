Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of ConnectOne Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 64,986 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.39.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNOB. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

