Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Myriad Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,181,532.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,003,963.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,275,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,157 shares of company stock worth $13,274,627. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

