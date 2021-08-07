Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,700 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

STAA opened at $149.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.11. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.35 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,431 shares of company stock worth $63,607,495. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

