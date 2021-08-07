Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIG. upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

SIG stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.