Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 455,658 Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 455,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADES. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

ADES opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

