Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,283 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 74,311 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HI opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

