HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF remained flat at $$13.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

