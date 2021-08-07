HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF remained flat at $$13.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.99.
About HLS Therapeutics
