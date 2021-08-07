HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Rating Reiterated by Bloom Burton

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bloom Burton in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of HLS Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

TSE HLS opened at C$16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$522.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.33. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$21.76.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$18.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.