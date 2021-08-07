Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Holcim currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Holcim alerts:

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88.

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.