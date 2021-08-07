Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of HOLI opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.91. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

