Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.38. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 93,721 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $343.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

