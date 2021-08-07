Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT Raised to $121.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HZNP. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,543 shares of company stock valued at $18,087,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,369,000 after buying an additional 89,493 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

