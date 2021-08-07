Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

