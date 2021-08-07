Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 536.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VHI stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.01. Valhi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

