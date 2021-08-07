Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.1% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 14.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $201.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.