Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 4,706,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.