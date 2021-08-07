Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $225.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.25.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $200.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $131.09 and a 12 month high of $202.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.