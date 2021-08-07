HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $659.05. The company had a trading volume of 538,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $568.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a one year low of $251.33 and a one year high of $660.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

