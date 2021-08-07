Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

