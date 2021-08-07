Humanscape Price Up 28.4% Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $65.60 million and $64.40 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.00867307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00097895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00042438 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 544,759,635 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.