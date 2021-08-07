Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $22.58 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $43,239.64 or 0.99775321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00127812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00155088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,314.38 or 0.99947788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.22 or 0.00812736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

