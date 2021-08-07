Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
TSE HUT opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 33.08. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$15.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.