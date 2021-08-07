HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.
Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
