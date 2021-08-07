HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 975,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

