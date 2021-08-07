HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

HUYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, 86 Research raised HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. HUYA has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HUYA by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,252 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in HUYA by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,985 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HUYA by 67,766.4% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HUYA by 1,954.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 972,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 924,887 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

