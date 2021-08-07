Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 288,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Stieber sold 12,914 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $47,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,174 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $33,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,171,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

