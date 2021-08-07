i3 Verticals (IIIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.980-1.080 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $996.84 million, a P/E ratio of -147.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.61.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.