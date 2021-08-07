Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Ideaology has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $323,063.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00861303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00097367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042289 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,781,331 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

