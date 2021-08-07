IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

