IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 8,721 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 92,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

