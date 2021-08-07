IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

