IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.